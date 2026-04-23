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Simulated gunfire training planned near Pierre Part school Tuesday morning
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PIERRE PART — Police will conduct a training exercise near Pierre Part Elementary School on Tuesday that will include simulated gunfire.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says the exercise will take place at the Pierre Part Volunteer Fire Department starting at 8 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m.
Multiple rounds of simulated gunfire will be heard throughout the day. No live ammunition will be used.
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PIERRE PART — Police will conduct a training exercise near Pierre Part Elementary School on Tuesday that will include simulated... More >>
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