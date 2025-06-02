Signs put up along East Lakeshore Drive announcing detours ahead of June 4 May Street closure

BATON ROUGE — Signs began going up Friday denoting detours ahead of next week's closure of May Street as a part of the University Lake Restoration Project.

The signs just before May Street say that East Lakeshore Drive will be closed at I-10 and that drivers will need to take a detour along Dalrymple Drive.

Officials said the June 4 closure of the road to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will likely last through 2026. Officials added that the changes are being done to make the area more accessible to both recreation and traffic.

The water levels in City Park Lake and University Lake will also be lowered to 20 feet, allowing for the Phase 1 landscape installation to be completed, which will include habitat restoration and shoreline enhancements, University Lakes Restoration Project officials said earlier in the month.

"The temporary closure of May Street is necessary to ensure safe and efficient progress on infrastructure upgrades. Lowering the water levels and the installation of the landscaping and shoreline improvements will enhance water quality, reduce erosion, and create a more vibrant ecosystem," Project Lead and Principal and Resilience Practice Lead Mark Goodson said.