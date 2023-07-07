Siegen Lane open after closure extended through most of Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Siegen Lane remained closed for most of Tuesday after a tanker truck carrying ethanol overturned near the Industriplex intersection.

The road opened on Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m. in both directions except for the right southbound lane. Motorist are advised to use caution while driving through the area as emergency crews are still on the scene. The tanker truck was filled with 8,000 gallons of ethanol.



"There is always a danger when chemical leak, especially gasoline or ethanol we don't want to around it in case something happens. Luckily our Hazmat units were here quickly and were able to stop that leaking," Sgt. Jared Sandifer of the Louisiana State Police said.

State Police said unloading of the truck was finally complete, and crews had to turn the crashed 18-wheeler upright so that it can be removed from the scene.

Heavy delays resulted throughout the day with a hazmat crew responding as Siegen remained closed in both directions at Industriplex.

Businesses at the intersection of Siegen and Industriplex were evacuated as a precaution and to establish a clear operating perimeter, according to St. George Fire.



"It's really a shame. Everybody's trying to get back to normal and get back to their regular lives. Yesterday felt like the first day we were all getting back to normal then this happens to just knock us back down again," Kevin Francis, restaurant manager, said.



The driver of the truck was not injured and there were no other vehicles involved in the incident.