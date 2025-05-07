67°
Latest Weather Blog
Siegen Lane Burgersmith to close later this month; staff offered positions at other BR locations
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Burgersmith restaurant on Siegen Lane will close by the end of May, according to a company news release.
The owners chose not to renew the lease there and instead will reinvest in the company's other Baton Rouge area locations, the news release said. The staff at Siegen Lane will be offered positions at the other restaurants.
Burgersmith has extended the lease on its Juban Crossing location by five years and plans to do some remodeling and refreshing to that restaurant and the ones on Highland Road, Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway, Burgersmith owner and founder Russ Umbricht said in the news release.
News
BATON ROUGE - The Burgersmith restaurant on Siegen Lane will close by the end of May, according to a company... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman arrested for alleged connection to Amite shooting that left two teens...
-
St. Mary Parish buildings damaged, roads flooded after Tuesday's heavy rainfall, strong...
-
Most travelers must have a REAL ID now to fly in US,...
-
Man arrested after argument at Baker crawfish boil led to fatal shooting
-
Expert explains as papal conclave begins Wednesday in Vatican City