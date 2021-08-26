Sidewalk to get fixed following calls from WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - A hole in the sidewalk has some Baton Rouge folks concerned, especially since the start of school is about a week away.

The hole has been there for weeks, but will soon be fixed after WBRZ started making phone calls Monday.

The hole, near the intersection of E. Buchanan Street and Tennessee Street is marked by a barricade and orange fencing, that neighbors say gets knocked down almost daily. It's about a six inch hole in the sidewalk, but below there's been a cave-in creating a foot and half deep sinkhole.

"Somebody is going to walk down there and they going to fall in," said Willie Starks.

According to the Department of Public Works, a call to the 3-1-1 center found that a request for barricades was made June 2, 2016. Kenneth Stark says he's outside nearly every day picking up the barricade after its been knocked down.

"My main concern is school is about to start," said Stark. "Kids about to go to school and I hate for that barricade to be down and one of the kids fall in the hole and get hurt."

DPW says the sinkhole was created by a sewer leak and a section of pipe needs to be replaced. A work order was issued for emergency repair, scheduled Wednesday Morning.

