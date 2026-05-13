Sid Edwards discusses importance of violence prevention, helping youth in ride along with WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ had the opportunity to ride along with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards as he went through a day of work.

During a meeting with his staff on Monday morning, former Baton Rouge Police Chief and current Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Jeff LeDuff shared an update regarding homicide numbers.

"As homicides go, we're sitting at about a 23 percent decrease after the first four months," LeDuff said. "That's compared to last year at this time."

However, LeDuff said that the number of shots fired was similar to last year and that there's been an influx of stabbings. It's something that Edwards and his team are working to address.

While the homicides may be down, Edwards tells WBRZ that more work needs to be done to reduce violence in the community.

WBRZ rode with Edwards on the way to Istrouma High School, a place where he taught and coached for two years.

On the way there, Edwards was asked how his three-plus decades of experience as an educator help him talk about tough topics such as crime and violence to the city's youth.

"Having worked with young men and women all my life, I hate to say it, but I kind of view sport as a means, a vessel, to teach and minister and talk to them. A lot of kids don't have that home life that I got to grow up in. A lot of times, coaches and teachers are surrogate parents. So using the sport, using the classroom, to teach something beyond the books is something I've always done," Edwards said.

When the mayor-president walked into Istrouma High, a place he calls his homeland, he made sure to stop and say hello to as many students, teachers, and staff as possible. He says it's a way to check in on everyone and show them that he's there for them.

"I pop in, and we do that at various high schools, middle schools, and even elementary schools during the course of the year," Edwards said.

The mayor's visit comes just a few months after officials put Istrouma High on lockdown when a gun went off in a classroom.

"It was disturbing. It was bothersome. We have safeguards in school, but here's the truth: if someone wants to get a gun in, they can. I mean, that is an extreme cause for concern. A weapon on campus."

Edwards discussed with his staff some of the ways the parish will be working during the summer to curb violence.

"We're going to have the social programs running, the jobs, all the jobs and all that, and then I know what BRPD. We'll have to talk to Sid and all those guys, what's going on with them, and then, if the state is going to give us anything to help us. If not, we just got to hold that line," Edwards said.

Edwards also brought up an upcoming job fair for teenagers in the parish on May 16 at 9 a.m. at Istrouma High, saying that the parish has already gotten 300 to 400 teenagers jobs for the summer.

"Our employers that'll be employing these kids, we want them to talk to them and mentor them and talk to them about what to do, what not to do. So, it's getting them out of potentially environments that are not so healthy and put them in a healthy environment," Edwards said.

Edwards and his team have focused on violence prevention since taking office. In March, the city hosted a gun safety event called "My Responsibility" at the BRPD Headquarters. It brought elected officials, law enforcement, and the community together to work on ways to curb the violence impacting the city and its youth.

Their mission has only taken on more importance following last month's shooting at the Mall of Louisiana.

Currently, one teenager, 17-year-old Markel Lee, faces charges of first-degree murder after 17-year-old Martha Odom died in the crossfire.

During a press conference following the shooting, Edwards called on people not to use the tragedy to cast stereotypes about the city's youth. He talked about that again during the car ride.

"Whoever did this shooting at the Mall of Louisiana needs to be dealt with swiftly and punitively, but 90-something percent of our young people are not into that. They're just trying to do the right thing."

The mayor also toured Brookstown in north Baton Rouge, where he talked with residents about ways that the city can help. One resident talked to him about ways Edwards can help.

"Baton Rouge does not have a voice," The resident said. "We're just standing and doing the best that we can. The reason things aren't going the right way is that we have no outreach, no way of being suitable to them to give them what they need. I appreciate you coming out here and giving us some type of support. This is where you start it. If you want to know a way to improve Baton Rouge, you gotta start at the street, because the streets are what make the community. If we could bring back the respect. We can bring back the bridge between government and community."