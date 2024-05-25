Shooting on Perimeter Drive leaves one person injured

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Jan. 8) morning, a shooting that left one person injured occurred near Baton Rouge's Glen Oaks area, off Silverleaf Avenue.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a man was shot in the 6600 block of Perimeter Drive early Friday morning.

Few details related to the shooting or the victim's condition have been released at this time.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.