Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shooting late Monday night leaves one person dead

BATON ROUGE - Officials said one person was killed in a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night after an argument between two men. 

The shooting reportedly happened on Rebecca Lynn Avenue, a small street in a neighborhood off Gore Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 20-year-old Traveon Alexander, and another man were in an argument when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Alexander. 

There was no word on the identity of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Shooting late Monday night leaves one person dead
