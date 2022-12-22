'Shoot me right here': 21-year-old man killed his father after he blew his nose, police say

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old confessed to killing his father after the two got into an argument about the victim blowing his nose, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Wednesday that Adam Carter, 21, shot his father, 64-year-old Ronnie Carter, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The victim died later that same day.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive off South Harrell's Ferry Road.

Arrest documents said the 21-year-old admitted to shooting his father when police arrived and told them where he put the gun. While speaking with detectives, he told them he "becomes extremely angry when he hears someone blow their nose" and that he got into an argument with his father when he heard him blow his nose.

Police noted that the shooter said he became "enraged" during the confrontation and grabbed a gun from his room. The victim reportedly told his son "shoot me right here" just before he was shot.

Carter was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of manslaughter, according to police.