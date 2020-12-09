50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sherwood Middle School fire

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- Students were evacuated from Sherwood Middle School Friday morning after smoke filled the building.

Firefighters were dispatched around nine o'clock to the school on Goodwood between Sharp and Sherwood Forest. Students were evacuated to the yard.

Video and pictures recorded by a WBRZ news crew showed smoke filling the air around the building.

BRFD told WBRZ the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue.

Check back for updates.

Related Images

News
Smoke fills middle school, students evacuated Friday
Smoke fills middle school, students evacuated Friday
BATON ROUGE- Students were evacuated from Sherwood Middle School Friday morning after smoke filled the building. Firefighters were dispatched... More >>
3 years ago Friday, November 03 2017 Nov 3, 2017 Friday, November 03, 2017 10:10:00 AM CDT November 03, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days