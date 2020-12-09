50°
Latest Weather Blog
Sherwood Middle School fire
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Students were evacuated from Sherwood Middle School Friday morning after smoke filled the building.
Firefighters were dispatched around nine o'clock to the school on Goodwood between Sharp and Sherwood Forest. Students were evacuated to the yard.
Video and pictures recorded by a WBRZ news crew showed smoke filling the air around the building.
BRFD told WBRZ the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue.
Check back for updates.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE- Students were evacuated from Sherwood Middle School Friday morning after smoke filled the building. Firefighters were dispatched... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Can your employer require you to get a COVID vaccine?
-
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
-
14 leaders at Fort Hood army base fired, suspended amid investigation
-
Wed morning crash on Miss River Bridge results in five miles of...
-
Supreme court decision on unanimous juries leads to retrial of Jace Crehan...
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday