Sheriff: Women went door-to-door lying about sick child to fund drug habit

HAMMOND - Two local women have been arrested after they allegedly lied about a child suffering from cancer in order to get money for drugs.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that 28-year-old Brooke Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge and 23-year-old Heather Reichert-Jackson of Denham Springs were arrested for their role in the scheme.

In April, the sheriff's office released security video that showed two women going door-to-door in a Pumpkin Center neighborhood, claiming they were collecting donations for a young girl diagnosed with leukemia. Deputies determined the cause was a sham after discovering the two women were not associated with the church they claimed was running the fundraiser.

Deputies located both women this week, who admitted to the crime. They allegedly told investigators they were trying to raise money to pay for their heroin addiction. The sheriff's office says they raised about $900 in total.

Both were charged with theft by fraud and are being held in the parish jail without bond.