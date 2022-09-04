Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Investigators at the sheriff's office are warning drivers of burglars targeting people pumping gas after a reported burglary.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a video showing the thieves pulling up alongside a victim's truck at a Marathon gas station. The passenger in the vehicle reached over and opened the truck door, appearing to rummage around inside.
The suspect's car appears to speed off before the victim even realized what happened. No other details on that crime were immediately available.
Officials say the burglars are often referred to as "Sliders," people who pull up and steal from a vehicle or take the car if the keys are in it.
The sheriff's office says people should lock their doors and close windows when pumping gas.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football...
-
With college football back in full swing, restaurants are ready for the...
-
Stolen plane circles Mississippi as pilot threatens to crash
Sports Video
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1
-
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth...