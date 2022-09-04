Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps

BATON ROUGE - Investigators at the sheriff's office are warning drivers of burglars targeting people pumping gas after a reported burglary.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a video showing the thieves pulling up alongside a victim's truck at a Marathon gas station. The passenger in the vehicle reached over and opened the truck door, appearing to rummage around inside.

The suspect's car appears to speed off before the victim even realized what happened. No other details on that crime were immediately available.

Officials say the burglars are often referred to as "Sliders," people who pull up and steal from a vehicle or take the car if the keys are in it.

The sheriff's office says people should lock their doors and close windows when pumping gas.