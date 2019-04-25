Latest Weather Blog
Severe weather causes significant damage in Walker
WALKER - A large area of severe straight line winds caused significant damage in Livingston Parish just north of Walker Friday afternoon.
Damages from the straight line winds included more than 50 large hard and soft wood trees uprooted or snapped, utility lines downed and and light to moderate roof damage, according to the National Weather Service.
"The downburst wind swath was about 12 miles long and 4 mile wide with damage near the middle consistent with winds up to 100 mph," the NWS New Orleans said in a tweet.
It doesn't always take a tornado -- powerful straight line winds in Livingston Parish from a severe downburst Friday May 12. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/SkObHNmGDi— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 13, 2017
Emergency crews responded to Hodges Lane in Walker after receiving reports of a tree that fell on a car Friday afternoon.
Paramedics responded to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. and transported one person with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Livingston Parish residents also reported seeing dime-sized hail in the area.
Outage maps showed more than 2,000 customers without power Friday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported trees down in the area, with several near LA 449 and Courtney Road.
The Walker Police Department was giving out tarps to residents at the Fire District 4, Station 1 in Walker, however later in the afternoon said they ran out and would update residents on when more would be available.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.
