Severe Weather Awareness Week: Staying Informed

Staying safe during severe weather starts with being able to get important weather alerts when they are issued! We suggest having multiple ways to receive those alerts. Some ways to receive alerts include downloading the Storm Station app, watching the Storm Station team on WRBZ or having a NOAA weather radio. Making sure you have access to important weather alerts could save your life.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.