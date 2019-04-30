Several road projects delayed in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Several road projects expected to be underway in 2015 did not happen as planned.



The most expensive project, Maple Street, was supposed to be overlaid and widened. That road serves as a popular route between Hatchell Lane and Range Avenue near Denham Springs High School. A few years ago a school bus crashed into a deep ditch along Maple Street.



"Well it's frustrating, but if I would've given it a whole lot of thought it wouldn't be surprising because of all the government red tape. There's just a lot of red tape," said resident Harry Stelly.



The project on Maple Street was pushed back for two years because of issues obtaining right-of-ways for utility poles. The church nearby was on-board, but with all the rules and regulations in place the project was moved to 2017.



Julia Street is another road that was set for construction in 2015. That road is now moved to 2017.



"It's very frustrating because you hope to get some relief to the people who travel those roads, and they're looking forward to it," said Mayor Gerard Landry. "But that's the process and we have to follow it and do the best that we can."



Three other roads scheduled for 2015 were delayed but are now on the books for 2016. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a section of River Road and a J-turn near Albertson's are slated for 2016. The city is also expecting work to begin in April to improve the intersection of Florida Boulevard, Rushing Road and 4-H Club Road.