Several Iberville Parish students taken to hospital with minor injuries after bus crash in Addis
ADDIS - A loaded Iberville Parish school bus collided with an SUV on Tuesday morning when its driver turned from the wrong lane in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Twenty students were on the bus when the crash happened on LA 1 near Sid Richardson Road in Addis around 8:45 a.m., Addis Police said. The Addis Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office both responded to the crash.
The school bus driver tried turning right onto a service road while driving in the left lane, police said. The bus then struck an SUV traveling in the right lane. Sources said several students were transported to a local hospital, but all injuries were reported to be minor and not life-threatening.
At least one parent with a Math, Science and Arts Academy West student in Iberville Parish contacted WBRZ and said they received a robocall from the school district saying that the bus was carrying a group of seniors to Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
The school or school district did not confirm what school the bus belonged to.
