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Several hurt on water near Labadieville

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LABADIEVILLE — Four people, including a toddler, were injured when a boat struck a submerged log in the Labadieville Drainage Canal over the weekend, local officials said.

The Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department was called to the wreck on Saturday at 7:47 p.m. According to officials, the wreck threw a boat with a man, two women and a 3-year-old boy into the swamp. 

"Fortunately, a family friend was in the area traveling by boat and was able to bring them to the boat launch, and they were transferred to the hospital by Acadian Ambulance," officials said. 

The boat was eventually retrieved from the water, around five miles from the boat launch, and returned to a family member, officials added.

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4 people, including toddler, injured after boat...
4 people, including toddler, injured after boat strikes log in Labadieville Drainage Canal
LABADIEVILLE — Four people, including a toddler, were injured when a boat struck a submerged log in the Labadieville Drainage... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 Monday, April 13, 2026 9:23:00 AM CDT April 13, 2026

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