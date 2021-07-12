Seventeen year old with rare heart condition gets upgraded ride

BATON ROUGE - This weekend's Slam'd and Cam'd car show downtown was where a Livingston Parish teen had his wish granted. Even though his wish was deferred during the pandemic, it now means so much more.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation revealed a very unique car at the show, which went to a very special person.

" I am overwhelmed and excited," said 17-year-old Craig Landry. "I can't even say anything, it's so beautiful."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation revamped Craig's Ford F-150. The truck, bright in color, stands out with a new set of custom tires installed with safety gear, a smart radio and new rims.

"He decided to have his truck upgraded, and so we were happy to grant that wish," said Make-A-Wish Foundation Wish Granter, fundraiser and speaker Brenda Thomas-Nero.

Craig suffers from a rare heart condition, so the Make-A-Wish Foundation got in touch with his parents, who said Craig's wish was to ride in style.

But it did not come easy. Craig made his wish two years ago, and it was not to upgrade his truck.

"The pandemic that's the main reason we had to slack back on a lot of wishes that our children had and Craig's wish was to travel the United States and with the pandemic, we had to put that on hold," Nero said.

So he chose to deck out his truck instead.

"I love it, it's everything I wanted," Craig said.



Now, with his new truck, he plans to make his wish to travel come true.

Despite the pandemic forcing many of its plans to change, Make-A-Wish still granted over 500 wishes during the 2020 fiscal year.