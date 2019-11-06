Seniors 'refire' at appreciation luncheon

BATON ROUGE - Seniors don't retire, they refire! That's the message for the 2nd annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Luncheon coming up in two weeks. Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks-Daniel stopped by 2une In Monday with all the details.

A similar luncheon was also held in 2013. Last year, over 400 seniors came from throughout the city. Capital Area United Way, Louisiana Cares Coalition and People's Health will have informational booths this year.

The Senior Citizens Appreciation Luncheon is Tuesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center (2013 Central Rd.).

Watch the video for more information.