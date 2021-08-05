Senator Kennedy attacked in pro-Edwards campaign commercial

BATON ROUGE - A web commercial released Wednesday pitted U.S. Senator John Kennedy against Governor John Bel Edwards as the Democrat heads towards reelection next year.

The ad, paid for by pro-Edwards group Gumbo Pac, portrays Kennedy as a shallow, sound bite machine always eager to speak on TV news channels. It contrasts Louisiana's Republican freshman senator with Governor Edwards who is depicted in the commercial as an effective leader.

Kennedy, who often criticizes Edwards, has yet to announce if he'll run, but said Wednesday evening on the Fox News Channel he'll make a decision by Monday. "My state is in trouble and I honestly don't know what I'm going to do," he said.

Governor Edwards said Wednesday he feels "very good" about his prospects next year. "If you compare and contrast where the state was three years ago, there's no comparison, and I think the people of Louisiana recognize that," he said.

Baton Rouge businessman Republican Eddie Rispone has also announced his plans to run. Congressman Ralph Abraham, a Republican from north Louisiana, is also considering a run but has yet to announce.