Senate passes government funding bill, heads to House this week

The Senate on Monday passed a measure that will fund the government through Jan. 30 and fund some agencies like the Department of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The bill narrowly passed by a 60-40 vote. It needed three-fifths of the Senate to pass.

The bill now goes to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday a vote could come as early as Wednesday. If it passes there, it would go to President Donald Trump for his signature and end the government shutdown, now in its 41st day.