73°
Latest Weather Blog
Semi truck plows through traffic on crowded interstate in California
Related Story
SACRAMENTO - Terrifying video of an 18-wheeler plowing through nine cars on a busy interstate was captured in California.
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 5 in Sacramento.
Footage captured by a camera on a passing Tesla vehicle shows the moment the semi crashed into the vehicles in front of it. The truck did not slow down until after it tipped over another vehicle.
One man, 39-year-old Joel Broussard, was the driver of a red Chrysler rear-ended by the big rig and pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the truck to ram into the other vehicles.
News
SACRAMENTO - Terrifying video of an 18-wheeler plowing through nine cars on a busy interstate was captured in California. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Calcasieu, Vermilion, and Lafayette among parishes bracing for impact from Delta
-
Flooding in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on Friday morning
-
Heavy rains, wind in south Louisiana prior to Delta's landfall
-
Pharmacists keep busy throughout capital area as customers rush to fill prescriptions...
-
Assumption Parish residents brace for Hurricane Delta by prepping homes, houseboats