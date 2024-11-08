See all of Ascension Parish's results for the 2024 November election

DONALDSONVILLE - Voters in Ascension Parish chose mayors and council members on Tuesday.

Leroy Sullivan (D) stayed mayor of Donaldsonville over Glenn Price; check here to see more details on that race.

Additionally, both the Gonzales mayor race and chief of police races will head to runoffs; Tim Riley (D) and Kemlyn Bailey Lomas (D) will go against each other for mayor, while the incumbent Sherman Jackson (D) and Stephen. G Ussery (I) face off in the runoff for Gonzales police chief.

For the Donaldsonville district council, Patricia "Trish" Brooks (D) finished with 342 votes over Murray "Henry" Walker's (D) 146 for District 1; Cleveland Washington (D) finished with 416 votes as opposed to Jonathon "Pee Wee" Belt (D) for District 2.

Clem "Boo" Brown (D) and Shentelle "Lou" Daigle (D) will head into runoff for Donaldsonville's District 3. Charles R. Brown (D), the incumbent, got 333 votes to defeat Trevis "Lil Keno" Fernandez (D), who had 245 votes. For District 5, Michael Sullivan Sr. (I), the incumbent, received 431 votes as opposed to Catina Price (D)'s 214.

Division A and Division C of the Gonzales City Council look to head to runoffs, as Scott Hughes (No Party) and Eddie Williams Jr. (D) will face off for Division A. Division C looks to head to a runoff with Cynthia Gray James (D) facing against Willie Robinson (R), as Willie Robinson finished one vote ahead of third place Brad Stutzman (R). Robinson had 1,295 votes to Stutzman's 1,294.

For Divison E, Terri Lynn Lambert (I) finished with 2,675 votes as opposed to Marvin Glover's (I) 2,199.



Gonzales City Council District B and D have candidates running unopposed, with Kirk Boudreaux (D) getting the Division B seat and Tyler Turner (D) getting the Division D seat.