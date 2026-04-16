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Second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service Wednesday morning during Coast Guard inspections
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PLAQUEMINE — The second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service on Wednesday morning as it undergoes inspections by the U.S. Coast Guard.
According to state transportation officials, the second ferry will resume service once the inspection is complete, which is expected to be in the afternoon.
The normal operating times of both ferries are as follows:
Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
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Second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service Wednesday morning during Coast Guard inspections
PLAQUEMINE — The second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service on Wednesday morning as it undergoes inspections by the... More >>
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