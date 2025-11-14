Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man accused of abusing a child was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on Wednesday morning. 

Glenn Hanchey was booked for felony cruelty to juveniles and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

His wife, Gretchen Hanchey, was previously arrested. She is scheduled to be arraigned for cruelty to juveniles and second-degree battery on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The pair is accused of child abuse dating back to 2024. Both have bonded out of jail. 

2 days ago Wednesday, November 12 2025

