Season-ending radio show and press conference

BATON ROUGE - Some fans got emotional Wednesday night during the last big call-in radio show of the regular season.

A woman got teary as she asked Coach Les Miles to sign her hat and another young fan got choked up asking Miles a question about his offense. Instead of the usual banter about game preparation, Miles took calls from listeners offering words for whatever happens next as speculation swirls about if he will be fired next week.

"You're the greatest coach in the world and I think it's a travesty if you leave," said one caller.

"As far as LSU coaches go, you are on the Mount Rushmore so to speak," said another.

One fan offering some advice, "take that $14 million, retire and take you and your family around the world and just have fun."

If Miles' contract is terminated, he has a hefty buyout clause.

But, Miles told listeners he enjoys being productive and a vacation is not in his future. True to his form, Miles changed direction and focus of the program to his team and their accomplishments.

It's been an uncomfortable couple of weeks for Miles, fielding questions from the media about his career and listening to speculation about this weekend possibly being his final game with LSU.

"Thanksgiving, [there is] a lot to be thankful for," said Miles at the beginning of the show. "A healthy family and the good fortune of being the head coach of the Tigers."

T-J Ribs was packed for the show with host Jim Hawthorne back after a medical procedure. Hawthrone, who is preparing to enter retirement at the end of basketball season says, he's going to take a vacation and has already planned one.

Fans continued to show their support for Miles throughout the show. Sadie, a 12-year-old fan from Texas, who calls in to every show, traveled to Baton Rouge to ask Miles a question. She teared up while asking him about his offense but was quickly comforted by Miles who brought her on stage, gave her a hug and answered her question.

In between commercial breaks, fans took photos and asked for autographs with the coach. Many shared their thoughts on the situation.

"We've been blessed to have you and have a lot to be thankful for," one fan said.

Miles, thankful for the support during this difficult time.

"The highs and lows have been tremendous so I look forward to many more," said Miles.

The Tigers face Texas A&M Saturday, trying to break a three-game losing streak.





