Search continues for missing firefighter

BATON ROUGE - A day of searching on the Belle River ended without good news for the family of a missing Baton Rouge firefighter.

Teams from five different agencies used divers and SONAR-equipped boats in their search for Jacob Lewis, 28, who went into the river last night while trying to get his boat onto a trailer. His wife said she saw him in the river calling for help, then he disappeared.

The Belle River remained closed to all traffic as searchers combed the area and dredged the bottom of the river.

Baton Rouge Fire Chief Ed Smith said the day of searching with no results was very tough for the department.

"They're a strong group of guys, they're going to fight together, and we've got members out there, right now, in the water helping with the search," he told News 2. "It has to be tedious, it has be exact, it has to be gridded out to leave no stone unturned."

Lewis has been with the department for about four years. More dive teams from other departments could join the search effort tomorrow.