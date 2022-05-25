Sean Payton encouraged with early portion of training camp

METAIRIE, LA - The first padded session of Saints training camp is officially in the books. Here's the highlights from Saturdays overall action.

Tom Savage Returns

Backup quarterback Tom Savage returned to practice after leaving early Thursday and missing Fridays session. It’s not clear why Savage wasn't present, but observers noted it appeared he had an unsettled stomach during warmups on Thursday.

Big day for the Rookies

Saturday was a big day for Saints third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith. The rookie spent a majority of practice with the one's and hauled in a Brees deep ball over CB Marshon Lattimore in team drills. The rookie looks to have great burst and explosiveness in the open field. Later in practice he made another outstanding grab, reeling in a beautiful back-shoulder catch in team drills. The 3rd round pick out of UCF missed OTAs and mini-camp.

In a crowded secondary Saints rookie safety out of Wisconsin, Natrell Jamerson, picked off his first pass of training camp. Nate Stupar deflected a JT Barrett pass and Jamerson picked it off.

First-round pick Marcus Davenport has quickly learned the first few practices have been a learning expeirence for the young pass-rusher. For the first time in full pads, the rookie defensive end got inside for a "sack" against Drew Brees.

Mr. Pick: De’Vante Harris

On Friday Harris stole the show on defense intercepting a pass from JT Barrett that he returned for a pick six. Today he created another turnover on 7-on-7's picking off Barrett once again. However, on the next play from scrimmage, he allowed Tommylee Lewis for a long touchdown catch.