66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Scotlandville High student hospitalized with neck injury

Related Story

SCOTLANDVILLE - A Scotlandville High student was taken to the hospital with what is described as a "serious" neck injury. A school spokesperson told News 2 the teen was injured during spring football practice Wednesday afternoon.

When News 2 arrived at the school, EMS and Baton Rouge firefighters were strapping the teen to a backboard before loading him onto a stretcher, then into an ambulance.

Originally, the athletic trainer said that he believed the player got a "stinger", but later other sources said that the injury looks "very bad."

The family of the teen was at the hospital Wednesday night, and much of the coaching staff had stopped by as well.

One of the coaches did tell News 2's Brett Buffington that the teenager was able to talk with rescue workers at the school.


News
Scotlandville High student suffers neck injury during...
Scotlandville High student suffers neck injury during practice
SCOTLANDVILLE - A Scotlandville High student was taken to the hospital with what is described as a "serious" neck injury.... More >>
5 years ago Wednesday, May 04 2016 May 4, 2016 Wednesday, May 04, 2016 10:38:00 PM CDT May 04, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days