Scotlandville High student hospitalized with neck injury

SCOTLANDVILLE - A Scotlandville High student was taken to the hospital with what is described as a "serious" neck injury. A school spokesperson told News 2 the teen was injured during spring football practice Wednesday afternoon.

When News 2 arrived at the school, EMS and Baton Rouge firefighters were strapping the teen to a backboard before loading him onto a stretcher, then into an ambulance.

Originally, the athletic trainer said that he believed the player got a "stinger", but later other sources said that the injury looks "very bad."

The family of the teen was at the hospital Wednesday night, and much of the coaching staff had stopped by as well.

One of the coaches did tell News 2's Brett Buffington that the teenager was able to talk with rescue workers at the school.

Just talked with the Scotlandville coach who's headed to the hospital now. Said the student was talking to ambulance crew. @WBRZ — BrettBuffingtonWBRZ (@BrettBuffington) May 4, 2016

#DEVELOPING EMS called to Scottlandville High football field for reported person with neck injury. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/x99nGUzGPF — BrettBuffingtonWBRZ (@BrettBuffington) May 4, 2016



