Scores of kids, parents line up for Knock Knock Children's Museum's first free day

BATON ROUGE - A huge line of kids and parents waited for the doors to open at Knock Knock Children's Museum Sunday morning.

"It's nice to come and do something with the kids," said Holli McMorris, who came out from Albany to take advantage of the free day.

McMorris a single mother, stood in line with three of her four children for about 30 minutes to get into the museum.

"This is our first visit. We've never been here before," McMorris said.

Sunday was the museum's first free admission day since it opened in August last year. The facility's capacity of about 450 was reached after being open for less than an hour.

"We didn't know what to expect with this being our first day, but we're all pleasantly surprised," said Jessica Gagliano, the museum's Director of Development.

The admission is usually $14 a head for anyone 2-years-old or older, but that wasn't the case Sunday. The Dodge Family out of Colorado, which has close ties to Knock Knock, donated $20,000 dollars to allow two free days at the museum.

"And we know there are so many that can't afford it. So this day was so important, and we're so grateful to the Dodge Family for being so generous," Gagliano said.

Another free day at the museum is planned for Sunday, Dec. 23.