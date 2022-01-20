School under fire for renaming MLK Day will 'review' how it celebrates holiday

CLINTON - A private school in the capital area says it will reconsider how it celebrates Martin Luther King Day after it drew ire for renaming the holiday on its academic calendar.

The Silliman Institute addressed the controversy in a statement Tuesday, saying it will "review" how the holiday is celebrated in its next board of directors meeting. The outcry began Monday after posts on social media criticized the school for labeling the holiday "Great American Heroes Day."

One post prompted hundreds of responses, most of them from people angered over the naming.

"THIS is why racism is still a problem and is still deeply engrained into the fabric of our American society," a post on Facebook read.

Read the full statement from the school below.

"Silliman Institute will review the manner in which we celebrate this day at our next Board of Directors' Meeting and are prepared to make necessary changes as we move forward."