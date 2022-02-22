Latest Weather Blog
School roof repair finished under the wire
Related Story
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish School System used a loophole to get emergency repairs done to fix a roof on the cafeteria at Gray's Creek Elementary School.
The school board suspended the public bid law to get $200,000 worth of repairs done before school started.
Every summer the school system does roof work on several schools, making sure to finish before school begins.
"Well it would be very disruptive to the instructional day. You know it just doesn't provide a good setting for children for a learning experience to have that type of distraction going on," said Superintendent John Watson. "You know we were able to get it 95 percent done before school started, and they're finishing up now in the evenings as they move along."
The work got done because the school system saved weeks of time by declaring the work as an emergency repair in order to suspend the public bidding process. That allowed contractors to get started on repairs without having to wait.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Alleged ringleader behind catalytic converter heists had thieves targeting cars across Baton...
-
Couples line up to get married on 2-22-22
-
Widening plans call for a single lane in each direction of I-10:...
-
New downtown parking meters caught up in supply chain issue, too
-
Man reportedly set himself on fire along Florida Boulevard
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...