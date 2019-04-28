Scammers posing as Entergy bill collectors

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities are warning of a potential scam circulating in the area of Assumption Parish.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, multiple residents have contacted deputies concerning a person posing as a delinquent bill collector with Entergy.

The caller has been telling residents that their Entergy bill is overdue and they must pay by phone “NOW” to avoid interruption of service.

Michelle Rousseau, owner of La Maison De Fleur in Pierre Part received one of these calls a couple of weeks ago. Rousseau tells 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss the person on the phone became pushy when she didn't automatically hand over her banking information. She offered to verify her bill status with Entergy and call him back.

"I'll call you back, give me your phone number and I'll call you back," she said. "And he was like 'No you have to pay this right now."

Quick to realize something wasn't right, she got off the phone and called Entergy. A representative said her bill is due September 18. Rousseau says she called the scammer back.

"I'm not going to repeat what he said, it got ugly quick and he ended up hanging up on me," she said.

Sheriff Leland Falcon says the caller appears to be foreign and these calls originate from a variety of different numbers. The number might even resemble your own phone number. However, Rousseau says the man who called her did not sound foreign and her call came from an Atlanta area code.

The sheriff cautions residents not to send any money in response to calls of this nature.

"Take the time, look into it and investigate it a little bit," said Falcon. "Make some calls on your own. Nothing has to be done immediately."

In addition, Entergy says it will never demand immediate payment. The company says, while customers can pay their bill by phone or credit card, it is ONLY through Bill Matrix, a third-party vendor Entergy uses for this purpose. Entergy reminds customers to not give their personal information to strangers. If the call sounds suspicious, contact Entergy online or call Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

Anyone with further questions can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 369-2912 or contact your local law enforcement agency.