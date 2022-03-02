Saturday night video forecast

68°
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will drop quickly. Everyone will wake up to temperatures in the mid and upper 30s Monday morning, but a freeze is not expected. Monday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and high temperatures maxing out in the mid 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will enter a quiet stretch of weather through the end of the week. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s by Wednesday with chilly mornings in the 30s and low 40s to start the week. Rain does not look likely until the weekend and for now is a low chance. Be sure to check back in with us through the week to see how rain may impact your weekend plans.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
News
