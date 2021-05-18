Saturday Night Forecast

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, there will be a few clouds overhead. Lows will drop into the low 60s overnight. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but all will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.



Looking Ahead: Southerly winds will begin to usher in more moisture across the region on Sunday, also pumping up the humidity. Into next week, our weather pattern will turn active once again with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms from Monday through at least Friday. No day looks like a complete wash out at this time, but there will be rain around each day. Bottom line, get the rain gear ready once again.

Right now, the weather prediction center is expecting 1-3 inches of rainfall, on average, across south Louisiana over the next seven days. These amounts could certainly go higher, especially in localized areas.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





