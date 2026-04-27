Saturday Morning Video Forecast

With the sun breaking through, Saturday’s heat will charge up a round of isolated showers and storms. That threat will continue into Sunday. Neither day will be a washout, but be ready to head indoors if skies darken quickly.

Today & Tonight: Following a stormy night, Saturday morning is offering a break from the rain. Early cloud cover will gradually clear, making way for partly sunny skies by midday. This will recharge the atmosphere, allowing for additional storm development in the heat of the day. Afternoon activity will be spotty and localized, not widespread like last night. That means that much of the day will be free of thunderstorms for the many outdoor events across the region. Still, be aware of lightning and the nearest shelter if at any of them. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

While the evening will begin with partial clearing, expect clouds to fill in overnight. More clusters of thunderstorms to the northwest will try to drift southeast. Futurecast weakens many of these storms before they reach southeast Louisiana, but the model sometimes over-erodes these systems. The Storm Station will be monitoring for the possibility of a few showers and storms early Sunday. It will otherwise be muggy and mild with a low in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Between daytime pop-up storms, energy from storm clusters to the northwest, or possibly a combination of the two, isolated storms are expected on Sunday as well. Outdoor plans shouldn’t get washed out. Rather, localized downpours could chase some inside for a short time.

Into the new workweek, the daily thunderstorm threat will diminish as a ridge of high-pressure builds over the region. In turn, temperatures will rise. Afternoon highs will jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s. With high humidity, “feels-like” temperatures could push into the mid-90s. Being the first encounter with heat coming out of the cool season, be sure to stay hydrated if working or playing outside. Confidence is increasing that another cold front will slide into the region by the end of next week, likely resulting in a bump up in rain chances and a break from the heat.

Outdoor Events: With thunderstorms in the forecast and many outdoor sports, events, and festivals, remember the main rule of lightning safety: "When thunder roars, go indoors." If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, even if it isn't raining. Do not wait for rain to start before seeking shelter; head immediately to a substantial building or a fully enclosed metal-topped vehicle. Avoid small structures like picnic shelters, tents, or dugouts, as these offer no protection from lightning. If you are outdoors and cannot get to a safe structure, avoid tall trees, metal fences, and water.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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