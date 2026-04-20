Saturday morning video forecast

Warm and partly sunny conditions stick around Saturday, but a late-day storm chance could interrupt evening plans.

Today and tonight: Saturday starts off with a little patchy fog around sunrise, especially near rivers, but that will clear quickly. The rest of the morning and afternoon looks warm and partly sunny with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Most of the day stays dry, but changes arrive late. A cold front moving in from the north will bring a line of showers and a few thunderstorms into the region Saturday evening and overnight. Severe weather is not expected, but some moderate rainfall is possible at times.





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Up Next: Rain and storms will continue into early Sunday before tapering off by midday. Behind the front, drier air moves in with lower humidity and cooler mornings to start next week. Afternoons early next week will still be pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

What to look out for: Fog could briefly reduce visibility early Saturday morning, especially near waterways. The bigger concern during the day will be heat and sun exposure with highs in the 80s and decent amounts of sunshine. If you’re heading out to festivals, sports, or other outdoor events, take breaks, stay hydrated, and use sunscreen. By Saturday evening, keep an eye on the radar. Showers and storms will move in, which could impact outdoor plans later in the day.

LSU Sports: LSU teams are in action Saturday evening in Baton Rouge. Softball hosts Ole Miss at Tiger Park at 5 PM, and baseball takes on Texas A&M at Alex Box Stadium at 4:30 pm. This game has been moved to an earlier start due to the expected weather. Expect warm and dry conditions for the start of both games, but increasing clouds with a chance of showers and storms moving in during the evening—especially later in the baseball game.

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– Dave

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