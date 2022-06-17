Saturday Morning Forecast

More sunshine heading your way today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up this morning to clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will get into the 90s today. Some people may see a shower but most will stay completely dry. The humidity will be around again today making our heat index temperatures feel like the mid 90s today. Temperatures overnight will cool into the low 70s.

Up Next: The summertime like pattern is going to repeat as we heading into the rest of the weekend. Sunday more showers are possible in the afternoon hours. Not a total washout but more people have a chance of seeing rain on Sunday. Temperatures will get into the 90s. More cloud cover will be in the area keeping our temperatures on the lower side. Still plenty of dry time during the day. Heading into the work week we will be seeing temperatures climbing into the mid-90s with little to no rain on the board. Overnight lows will be in the low-70s.

In the Tropics:

Southeastern Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential

Tropical Cyclone One, located over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later today

or tonight.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.