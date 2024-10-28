Saturday evening video forecast

Through Tuesday of next week, it will be warm and dry with highs approaching 90 degrees. Moisture will drastically increase by Wednesday and Thursday. This will add mugginess, increase lows, and also lead to the return of rain chances.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a very warm day for late October standards, temperatures will fall nearly 30 degrees in the overnight hours. Expect lows in the lower 60's, with some fog once again in the morning. Visibilities less than a quarter of a mile will be possible closer to the coast, and in the western fringes of the viewing area. While this can also happen elsewhere, it is a lot less likely. This fog will quickly dissipate in a few hours after sunrise. Sunday will be another very warm, and dry day. Highs will get to near 89 degrees under mainly sunny skies. The record high for the day is 95 degrees. A few high, thin cirrus clouds will be possible.

Up Next: After a very dry October, changes are on the way for the Capital Area. These changes will be gradual at first. Winds and moisture will slightly elevate early in the week. This will lead to limited fog development, and some fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon and evening. Moisture will rapidly increase for the 2nd half of the week. Expect much warmer lows, mugginess, and some showers to return. As of now, the best day for rain looks to be Thursday.

The Tropics: After a long active period, the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

