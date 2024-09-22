Saturday evening video forecast

After a very nice break from the humidity, it will increase overnight. This increase in moisture will lead to muggy conditions, and isolated showers Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Humidity values will steadily rise as we move into the overnight hours. This will cause our lows in the middle 70's to feel quite muggy. The big headline for Sunday will be returning humidity, and increased rain chances. Thankfully, our heat index should stay below heat advisory criteria. As for rainfall, it should mainly stay isolated in nature, with the best chances closer to the coast. Highs will be in the middle 90's under partly sunny skies.

Up Next: A typical summer-like pattern will take over the capital area next week. Daily pop up storms will be possible, with coverage increasing as we head later in the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's, with lows in the mid to upper 70's. Humidity values will stay elevated, but as of now, it looks as though we should stay right at, or just below advisory criteria.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

