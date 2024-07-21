Saturday evening video forecast

Plentiful moisture is still lingering around southern Louisiana, which will keep the wet weather the next several days. Rain coverage should begin to slowly work down as we approach the middle and end of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated showers around the area will start to diminish as we lose daylight, but we cannot rule out a few stray showers tonight. Lows will be near 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Sunday, moisture will increase once again, leading to numerous showers and thunderstorms. The peak of rain coverage will be in the afternoon and evening, but isolated storms are possible earlier in the day. Highs will be around the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.



Up Next: The rainy trend will continue into next week. High moisture content and unstable air will make showers and storms likely, especially early in the week. Some of these storms could dump heavy rain, and isolated instances of flash flooding is possible. It is always best to not drive through flood waters and turn around. Highs during this unsettled pattern will be around the upper 80s and the lows around the mid 70s. By the middle and end of the week, an upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the area. While this will not eliminate rain coverage, it will decrease it somewhat. High during this time will return back to the 90's.



Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

