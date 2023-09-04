Saturday evening video forecast

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening but most will stay dry. The atmosphere looks to be even more unstable by Monday warranting a greater coverage of rainfall.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we will get into the upper 70's with the chance of a spotty shower mainly near the coast. Tomorrow will be another humid day and rain will be possible because of the increase in moisture. Most will stay dry as rain coverage will stay mainly isolated in nature. High temperatures will top out in the low 90's but the increasing humidity will make it feel above 100 degrees.

Up Next: Currently, Monday looks to be the best day for rain. If this trend continues, the rain chances on Monday might need to be bumped up. Some spotty showers will be possible Tuesday but coverage will be very limited. Dry air will enter the area by Wednesday which will lower rain chances even more but also lower humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will be above average and we could be flirting with 100's by the end of the week.

The Tropics:

1. Post Tropical Storm Idalia is currently passing close to Bermuda, and it has 60 mph winds. It is expected to regain tropical characteristics today before continuing out into the open Atlantic

2. Tropical Storm Gert has come back from the dead and regenerated. It will be short lived and no threat to land.

3. Tropical Storm Katie has recently formed off the coast of Africa. It will be short lived and is no threat to land.

--Balin

