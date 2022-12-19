Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Tomorrow will be cold, but it will be a good day to prep your pipes before next weekend.





THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight temperatures will quickly fall into the low-30s across the WBRZ viewing area. Areas further north have a great chance at seeing freezing conditions, but everyone will see temperatures in the low-30s. The freezing weather is not expected to stick around very long, as the sun begins to rise temperatures will gradually climb back into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday will stay mostly sunny, some clouds will start to build in as the day goes on.

Up Next: Our next rainmaker is moving into the forecast Monday and sticking around through Tuesday. Monday morning we will see temperatures back in the upper 30s. Winds will begin to shift out of the southeast bringing some moisture back into the forecast. Monday afternoon will be our next chance to see some rain. Scattered showers are expected Monday afternoon overnight into Tuesday morning. The rain will be mostly light showers. It will last until the late morning hours on Tuesday. The cloud cover from this rain will hold daytime highs in the mid-50s. After that round of rain we are expecting cooler and drier weather to move into the forecast ahead of your holiday weekend. Just looking ahead to Christmas, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing for several hours. It will be cold but dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.