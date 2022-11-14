Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Tomorrow we have a chance to see some frost. If you catch a picture send it in to us at weather@wbrz.com.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overall a chilly day across the area and we are setting up to see more of the same tomorrow. Overnight the cloud cover will begin to break up and we will see temperatures dipping down into the mid-30s. Areas further north have a greater potential for seeing some frost at the start of the day. Amite, Wilkinson, and Pike counties are under a freeze warning for tomorrow morning. Temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing for those areas. Frost is possible for most of the Capital Area on Sunday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to get into the upper-50s, but the sun will be out. Mostly sunny skies are expected as the impacts of the cold front really set in on Sunday. Northerly winds are going to continue to pump cooler drier air into the area throughout the day. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s.

Up Next: Monday the dry pattern changes up as our next big rain maker moves into the area. You will start your Monday with cold conditions and clear skies. Showers and storms will build in from the west as our next frontal system moves in. It will be another quick passage and by Monday afternoon most people will see rain, but then the shower activity quickly continues moving to the east overnight. Daytime highs will hold in the upper-50s thanks to the dense cloud cover. Tuesday morning some showers will linger but temperatures will remain on the cooler side. Showers and storms are likely for most of the area. The cooler temperatures stick around for the rest of your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.