Latest Weather Blog
Saturday Afternoon Forecast
Related Story
First weekend of football across the Capital Area, some showers and storms in the forecast.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Shower and storm activity will begin to calm down as the sun begins to set dense cloud cover will remain over the area into the morning hours. Overnight temperatures will fall in the mid-to-low 70s. Waking up Sunday morning, expect more of the wet pattern. Cloudy conditions will hold temperatures to the mid-80s throughout the day. Not expecting widespread rain like we saw today but scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon hours. With repeated rounds of rain in the forecast, poor street and drainage flooding are a possibility. By the evening hours showers and storms will be well out of the area. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the low-70s.
Up Next: Your workweek will get off to a muggy start. Expecting partly sunny skies with humid conditions at the start of your day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the high-80s with partly sunny skies in the forecast. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours. Not forecasting any total washouts for your workweek. The pattern will stay locked in for your workweek. Muggy mornings with temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s. Temperatures heating into the mid-80s once we see a break in cloud cover. Showers and storms begin building in during the afternoons, then some clearing out as the sunsets. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics:
No threats to the Gulf coast, no tropical cyclone formation expected for the next 5 days.
#Earl first track... expected to curl out to sea with Danielle. Unfortunately, heavy rain will be possible in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico before that happens. pic.twitter.com/AKIpgR5LiY— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) September 3, 2022
JUST IN: The latest tropical advisory. Updates and your detailed local forecast at: https://t.co/Ck61O53rYN | #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/oudDemPIak— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 3, 2022
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dozens attend vigil for Allie Rice on LSU campus; police hold walk...
-
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up...
-
Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster
-
After questionable decisions from judges, expert says holding them accountable could take...
-
Fugitive shot to death after search led federal marshals to EBR neighborhood
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League