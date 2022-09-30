Saturday Afternoon Forecast

First weekend of football across the Capital Area, some showers and storms in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Shower and storm activity will begin to calm down as the sun begins to set dense cloud cover will remain over the area into the morning hours. Overnight temperatures will fall in the mid-to-low 70s. Waking up Sunday morning, expect more of the wet pattern. Cloudy conditions will hold temperatures to the mid-80s throughout the day. Not expecting widespread rain like we saw today but scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon hours. With repeated rounds of rain in the forecast, poor street and drainage flooding are a possibility. By the evening hours showers and storms will be well out of the area. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the low-70s.

Up Next: Your workweek will get off to a muggy start. Expecting partly sunny skies with humid conditions at the start of your day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the high-80s with partly sunny skies in the forecast. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours. Not forecasting any total washouts for your workweek. The pattern will stay locked in for your workweek. Muggy mornings with temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s. Temperatures heating into the mid-80s once we see a break in cloud cover. Showers and storms begin building in during the afternoons, then some clearing out as the sunsets. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No threats to the Gulf coast, no tropical cyclone formation expected for the next 5 days.