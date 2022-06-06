Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Another sunny Saturday, Sunday will be similar.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies for any outdoor plans this evening. Most will continue to stay dry overnight. Temperatures will cool into the low 70s. Sunday morning waking up to temperatures in the low 70s with plenty of dry time during the day. Daytime highs will get into the low 90s. More people have a chance of catching an afternoon shower. Showers will be very quick in and out of our area. Overnight temperatures start to cool off and we begin to see a drier pattern in our forecast.

Up Next: A couple of dry days are in our forecast for next week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by the end of the week. The moisture will be around but we will be seeing mostly sunny skies. Heat index ill be something to watch, feels like temperatures will be in the high 90s throughout the week. Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s. Rain does not come back into the forecast until Thursday. Even the rainy days will not be total washouts.

In the tropics:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:



South Florida Peninsula:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential

Tropical Cyclone One, located over the south Florida Peninsula. The

disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on

Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.