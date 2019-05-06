Satsuma group frustrated with governor's office

SATSUMA - People who want to incorporate Satsuma into a town are frustrated that their petition has not been acted on despite being certified in August.

The group "Save Satsuma" wanted to put the incorporation to a vote on the December 6 ballot, but that won't happen. The petition has been in the hand of the governor's office for months.

Fax documents News 2 obtained show that the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters sent the certified petition to Jindal's office on August 6. Jindal says the Attorney General's Office must clear up some issues before the petition can go to a vote.

"I know there were some landowners that had some concerns. My understanding from the AG's office is they've resolved those concerns," said Jindal. "As soon as the Attorney General's Office tells us they've done that we will call a special election. That can be as soon as March this spring."

However, the Attorney General's Office says the governor's office delivered the petition for review Monday morning. Save Satsuma leaders feel their petition fell through the cracks in the hands of the governor's office for months.

"We're shooting for a town but our ultimate goal is to keep the area as rural as possible and keep the taxes as low as possible," said organizer H.L. Arledge. "We had momentum going. We had people fired up, ready to go to the polls ready to vote. So that makes it frustrating. It makes it very frustrating."

Arledge says the group remains confident that voters will approve the incorporation although the vote will be pushed back to March.