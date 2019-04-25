Sashaying thief too focused on crime to see security cameras

BATON ROUGE – A slick thief ignored a store’s surveillance cameras when he tried to slyly swipe a blower from the bed of a pickup recently.

A lawn maintenance worker was doing work and had his truck parked in the parking lot. Security video showed the thief park his car, watch and then strike.

Video showed the man sashay up to the truck, act like he owned the place, snatch the blower and sloppily run away where he stuffed the blower into his sedan and drove off.

Deputies plan to file charges when the man seen on the surveillance video is identified.

The man stole an Echo backpack blower, deputies said.

