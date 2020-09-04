Latest Weather Blog
Saints preparing for potential of tropical storms in the Gulf
Related Story
The New Orleans Saints have seen this movie before, but they're not fast forwarding just yet.
Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed the possibility of tropical storms impacting their training camp preparations.
Payton was not alarmed but instead measured as he discussed being in a very similiar situation years ago.
"It seems to come up every couple of years during training camp, Mickey (Loomis) and I will visit, we will begin to look at some logistics and pay attention to it closely," Payton said. "It has happened to us before actually, ironically, the last time I could think during training camp was we were scheduled open at home versus Tampa (in 2008)."
"We did play a home game versus Tampa, but we had to leave a week prior to the start of that regular season and train in Indianapolis for the better part of about seven or eight days and then fly back on that weekend to open the season. It's certainly unique and hopefully those things can dissipate and have as much of minimal effect on everyone.”
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Liberty High renaming process to cost $170,000, over $55,000 raised in donations...
-
Convalescent plasma study to determine benefits for COVID patients
-
Keeping students safe, wearing masks at school
-
24-year-old accused of killing man in Trader Joe's parking lot bonds out...
-
Death investigator, former coach urging lawmakers to let student-athletes play football
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen