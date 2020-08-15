Safety of permitting college athletes to play football amid pandemic still in question

BATON ROUGE - While there may be mixed feelings about the wisdom of sending the LSU Tigers back onto the field to defend their Championship title amid the COVID-19 health crisis, many officials feel that with proper health precautions in place, the team will remain safe.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal of Our Lady of the Lake; Jack Marucci, LSU Director of Athletic Training and player Liam Shanahan spoke with WBRZ on Wednesday, detailing the measures the university has taken to ensure the safety of its football players.

Specifically about playing football, Dr. O’Neal said the team and its experts, which she advises, are working slowly toward a goal of playing, but it’s day-by-day.

“What gives me hope, is that if we do this safely, we can do everything safely. And, I hope that these guys can be phenomenal role models for this state; We need these guys to be phenomenal role models for the state," O’Neal said. She continued, "If they can, I thing that we can all proceed more safely. They’re doing it. And, if they can wear their masks distant and stay healthy, we all can.”

O’Neal added: “Whether we get to watch it in our houses this year, or whether we get to tailgate is not important. What’s important is that we have some hope. And, I think that that’s been the biggest challenge.”

The Associated Press reported President Trump also spoke with Coach Ed Orgeron Wednesday about playing football in the fall.